She may have once been known as the ‘nation’s sweetheart’ – but Cheryl has seen her popularity dwindle since appearing on The Greatest Dancer.

The 35-year-old has actually lost followers on social media in the last two weeks, while her co-star Oti Mabuse has seen her popularity rise.

According to social media marketing company Socialbakers, Cheryl has lost 1,612 followers since the beginning of the month, whereas Oti has picked up new fans.

Since February 4, Cheryl’s following went from 6,130,586 to 6,128,974 while Oti’s grew from 83,289 to 84,162.

However, all is not lost for Cheryl as Socialbakers also claim that she is by far the most influential judge on the BBC One dance competition.

According to their stats, Cheryl has had the most social media interactions over the last two weeks and almost four times more profile mentions.

Could this be an indication that Cheryl’s influence will see her act Harry and Eleiyah crowned The Greatest Dancer in tomorrow night’s final?

Cheryl’s act will battle against Oti’s contestant Ellie Ferguson and Matthew Morrison’s competitors James and Oliver.

The winner will scoop £50,000 in prize money and perform as a very special guest on Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Cheryl has been pitted against Oti since the series first began, with both women dismissing claims that there is any rivalry or tension between them.

Earlier this month, Oti posted a powerful message on Instagram, saying Chez had been ‘nothing but caring, accepting and guiding’.

‘Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood…’ she wrote.

‘THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself. This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest.

‘@cherylofficial sis you’re an absolute QUEEN I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you. If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you.’