Oh hello, Chezza!

In a month of Cheryl news, the Newcastle native has well and truly solidified her top spot in the headlines.

Amid rumours of ‘diva’ behaviour, a string of sassy messages to the haters and an all-singing, all-dancing comeback track, Chezza certainly didn’t come to play.

Once again, the 35-year-old has wowed fans with another of her regular sizzlin’ Instagram posts – starring in a smoking hot video for a new business venture.

Promoting her new range of Easilocks hair extensions, Chez let her trademark glossy mane do all the talking – opting for a very sultry outfit during the footage.

Slipping into a pair of thigh-high suede black boots, the mother-of-one flaunted her toned physique in a wet-look leather bralette and frayed Daisy Duke style denim hot pants.

Showcasing a variety of hairstyles, the Geordie babe switched from her usual glam blow-out to sleek, straight locks.

‘Girls I’ve brought Christmas forward for you! I’m so excited to announce that I have partnered with @easilockshair to create a brand new range of luxury hair extensions. You’re welcome,’ she captioned the post.

As expected, fans have been very quick to compliment the former Girls Aloud star – with many eager to get their hands on some Cheryl-esque extensions.

‘Yasssss there she is! Go on lass x,’ one shared, whilst another posted: ‘you are everything and more.’

‘The most beautiful you’ve ever looked,’ a third agreed.

Recently, Chez found herself in the center of some ‘diva’ accusations.

Speaking of her appearance at Radio Hits Live, a source told The Sun: ‘Cheryl had everyone clear her dressing room and the corridors and surrounding areas whenever she was near.’

However, representatives of the star shunned any claims of frosty behaviour –telling CelebsNow: ‘This story is completely inaccurate and isn’t true.’

We’re so glad to hear it!