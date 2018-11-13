Chezza certainly made an effort for the occasion!

Cheryl made sure all eyes were on her when she turned out to help Prince Charles celebrate his 70th birthday at the London Palladium.

New pics show the moment Chezza came face-to-face with the future King of England at the We Are Most Amused and Amazed show, and she couldn’t wipe the smile from her face.

Dressed in a sexy red dress, which featured asymmetrical sleeves and a very daring split, Cheryl shook the royal’s hand and showed off her pearly whites whilst stood next to magician Dynamo.

Cheryl, 35, and Prince Charles have met on ‘several occasions over the years’, and just recently the mum-of-one recalled an epic royal blunder she once made.

Speaking during an interview with The Telegraph Magazine, the pop star revealed she has ‘warm memories’ of July 2012 when she joined the father-of-two for tea at Clarence House – despite her big mistake.

‘I totally forgot to address him officially, just called him Charles,’ she explained.

‘Someone started coughing loudly behind me, which he just found very funny.’

Cheryl claims the pair went on to discuss his son ‘Harry’s love for hip-hop’, which would ‘bang through the ceiling at home’. He also commented on Cheryl’s collection of tattoos.

Meanwhile, in an interview over the weekend Cheryl shocked fans when she claimed her face had changed after giving birth to her son Bear in 2017.

‘My whole body, even my face, everything’s changed since Bear was born,’ she told Sunday Times Style.

Revealing she’s happy with her new look, the star continued: ‘But I feel like I’m better than who I was. I don’t care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life!

‘I’m amazed by myself. And I’m kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they’re so much less relevant.’