We can’t believe the difference!

She may be a busy mum-of-one, but it seems Cheryl still has time to take part in the latest social media craze – the 10 Year Challenge.

The former Girls Aloud star has certainly undergone somewhat of a transformation in the past decade, and her latest post proves it!

Posting the snaps on her Instagram story, 35-year-old Cheryl opted for two very different images to show her glow up after ten years.

The first pic is a promo shot from her stint as a judge on The X Factor back in 2009, and shows a fresh-faced Cheryl wearing a questionable neon prom dress with a dodgy orange waist belt, with her lighter locks slicked back into a ponytail.

Cheryl poked fun at her 25-year-old self and captioned the picture: ‘Hi hun 2009.’

But, it was the image that followed that was the most shocking, as the star shared a snap of her from the Princes’ Trust We Are Most Amused and Amazed event in October where she oozed glamour in a sexy red dress.

As expected, some fans took to social media to compliment Cheryl on how well she’s ageing, with one even asking her for tips on how to stay looking youthful.

They remarked: ‘f*** sake your ten year challenge, howwwwww have you barely aged yet also become hotter done with you tbh. Direct me your fountain of youth sis, I’m gonna be in need of it soon…’

And we can hardly blame them for quizzing her, as after a rollercoaster ten years – filled with the lows of divorce and career fall backs and highs of a child -it is surprising that the star is looking so well for her age.

We would love to hear some of Cheryl’s beauty secrets!

Word by Becky Waldren