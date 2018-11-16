Awkward!

Cheryl and Liam Payne might have split up earlier this year, but it looks like the former couple are still on good terms.

In fact, Chez – who shares baby Bear with One Direction star Liam – even went on to do her ex a favour when she co-hosted BBC Radio1 with best mate Nick Grimshaw.

During Grimmy’s regular show on Thursday afternoon, he awkwardly announced: ‘We are going to play Liam Payne in a second and we are playing Liam Payne not out of choice.’

Adding: ‘But he has been on to request it via Cheryl.’

Quick to clarify, 35-year-old Cheryl then went on to confess that even though she’s a big fan of Liam’s new song Polaroid, he actually begged her to play it.

Revealing the parents had been in touch earlier that day, the former Girls Aloud star said: ‘I do love the song but he did say play my song.’

When she was asked if Liam was listening and liked the show, she then added: ‘He says we’re a hilarious duo, this should be a regular thing.’

Radio host Nick then went on to ask if there was any rivalry between the pair as they both have new singles in the charts, Cheryl tried to divert the question.

‘Not that I’m aware of,’ she said.

‘See I’m still wrapping my head around the new way it works. His has been out for about a month now, I think at one point we were close together in one of the charts but I’m still getting to grips with how it all works.’ Nice save…

Chez’s excited fans couldn’t help but take to social media following the show, with many over the moon Chiam are still good pals.

‘Liam payne messaging Cheryl asking her to play his song… thats funny… love it,’ wrote one Twitter user.

While a second added: ‘Cuuute that Cheryl and Liam are friends and can talk, even to the point of him listening to this now and talking with her. That’s cute.’

Cheryl and Liam announced their split in the summer, with both releasing a statement saying they were putting their one-year-old son Bear first.