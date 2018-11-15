WOW!

As Cheryl continues her mega musical comeback, she’s been treating fans to some behind-the-scenes clips of her new video.

Yup, the mum-of-one gave fans a glimpse of what really went on at the set of catchy track Love Made Me Do It as she took to Instagram with the series of sexy snaps.

In one clip, 35-year-old Chez can be seen getting her make-up done while wearing black hotpants, a zebra print crop top and some fishnet tights covered with jewels.

While her glam squad got to work, Chezza sat patiently scrolling through her phone with her long legs rested on the table.

A second photo shows the former X Factor judge posing up a storm while rocking a daring pink wig and red sparkly dress.

Finally, the popstar was also seen giving the camera her best dance moves in an incredible black costume.

The killer outfit featured tiny shorts, a black cape and some thigh high PVC boots.

This comes after Cheryl released her first track in four years last week after taking time out to focus on baby Bear who she shares with ex Liam Payne.

Speaking about her new sound, she told Heart radio: ‘It’s so exciting I can’t believe I’m back. [My fans], they’ve been waiting for so long, they’ve been so patient with us.

‘I’m so glad, I’m so happy it’s out there now, because the anticipation of waiting for it to be out there was killing me.

‘Something inside of us was just like, “I’m ready,” and I wasn’t ready for the longest time, even that [return] was appealing.’

And it looks like the star has been celebrating her return as she hit the town with BFF Nick Grimshaw last night.

During their evening out in London’s Mayfair, Chez looked typically stunning in a leopard print coat, black jeans and boots.

The former Girls Aloud singer also reverted back to her long brown hair with the help of some extensions.

Looking amazing, Chez!