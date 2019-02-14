We’ll be your date…

Cheryl is on the hunt for a date after finding herself single on Valentine’s Day.

The mum-of-one made a cheeky plea on Twitter, begging for a Valentine as she celebrates the romantic holiday without ex Liam Payne, who is believed to now be dating supermodel Naomi Campbell.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Liam Payne opens up about love life amid Naomi Campbell romance rumours: ‘Why can’t love be simple?’

The Greatest Dancer judge shared a tweet which read: ‘wanna be my Valentine?’, complete with a smiling face emoji with heart eyes.

And there were plenty of eager suitors who offered to keep the 35-year-old company on such a romantic day.

One desperate fan replied to Cheryl’s request with a GIF of Forrest Gump running, along with the caption, ‘En route’.

Another said: ‘Yea hit me up,’ while a third follower added: ‘Erm..YES! But my missus might object’.

It appears Cheryl has had a change of heart after claiming she has put her love life on hold following her split from Liam, who she shares son Bear with.

She previously told MailOnline: ‘I wouldn’t say I’ve given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I’m just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon.’

Meanwhile, Liam is taking no such ‘pause’ as he’s already said to have moved on with Naomi, who is 23 years his senior.

The pair have been heavily rumoured to be seeing each other for the last two months, keeping their romance secret with low-key trips to Ghana together.

The couple are even said to be having ‘mind-blowing sex’ with Liam falling ‘head over heels’ for the 48-year-old.

‘Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing,’ an insider revealed to The Sun on Sunday.

‘He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.’