Eek, this is awks!

Cheryl might be the nation’s sweetheart here in the UK, but it looks like she doesn’t exactly have the same level of fame across the pond.

In fact, the mum-of-one was mistaken for someone entirely different when American TV host Wendy Williams was discussing the Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell romance rumours.

Speaking on her daytime programme, The Wendy Williams Show, the telly star began chatting about the moment Naomi, 48, was asked about the One Direction star on The Jonathan Ross show earlier this month.

Wendy said: ‘To me that was the look of love.

‘That was the look of “yes we have something going on”.

‘I feel like she is not using this guy and I don’t feel like he is using her because he is young.’

Referencing 25-year-old Liam’s dating past, she continued: ‘At 25 he has a child with a 35 years old woman… the actress Cheryl Cole.’

Erm… actress?

When someone shouted ‘singer’, Wendy then corrected herself: ‘… the singer Cheryl Cole.’ Awkward!

She then added: ‘By the way he [Liam] has a history of dating older women… it wasn’t just Cheryl Cole.’

Liam and Naomi are rumoured to have been dating since the New Year after they were spotted hanging out in Ghana before flirting up a storm on Instagram.

The pair have since enjoyed a fair few date nights, including an evening out at the National Portrait Gallery gala in London last week.

Despite avoiding being pictured together again, it seems as though the couple’s rumoured relationship is hotting up, as Liam would have been introduced to a whole host of Naomi’s friends.

The supermodel’s BFF of 25-years Kate Moss attended the A-List soiree, while fellow models Alexa Chung and Jourdan Dunn joined the guest list as well.

Meanwhile, Naomi recently refused to comment on the speculation after she was quizzed by Jonathan Ross.

When asked about the dad-of-one – who shares one-year-old baby Bear with ex Cheryl – Naomi replied: ‘I never discuss my personal life. Another name?’