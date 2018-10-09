Chez has been partying with her girls

Cheryl made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the town with her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on Sunday evening.

Chez took a rare night away from baby Bear to celebrate BFF Nicola’s birthday at Serge et le Phoque in London.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Looking amazing, the mum-of-one wore a multi-coloured striped dress along with a pair of knee high boots and some large hoop earrings.

And 33-year-old Nicola shared a sweet glimpse of the girls’ night out as she took to Instagram with a group photo.

‘me + some of mine ♥️,’ she captioned the shot which sees Cheryl at the end of the table sitting opposite 36-year-old Kimberley.

More: Cheryl opens up about ‘struggle’ with very personal lyrics following Liam Payne split

Meanwhile, Liam also seems to have been enjoying his single life since splitting with Cheryl earlier this year.

The One Direction star has previously been linked to 18-year-old Instagram star Maya Henry before embarking on a short-lived romance with model Cairo Dwek.

And now 25-year-old Liam has been spotted wining and dining another lucky lady who, rather awkwardly, looks a lot like Chez. Well, at least he’s consistent.

The pair were snapped enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mayfair on Friday night as Liam took the mystery brunette to the Italian C Restaurant.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Liam kept things casual in trainers, while his date wore a leather jacket and blue trousers.

The smitten couple were seen laughing and chatting as they wandered around London after the fancy meal.

Singer, Liam announced his split from 35-year-old Cheryl back in July with a statement on social media saying the pair still have ‘a lot of love for each other’ and their one-year-old son Bear.

Well, it looks like Chez and Liam are both moving on!