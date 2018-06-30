Chezza enjoyed a night out with some familiar faces instead...

Cheryl Cole took the opportunity to toast her 35th birthday on Friday night – but she did so without boyfriend Liam Payne.

The brunette beauty – whose actual birthday is today (Saturday 30 June) – celebrated the eve of her big day with two of her former Girls Aloud bandmates.

Nicola Roberts shared a snap from her bestie’s birthday night, which saw Chezza sandwiched between Nic and their fellow Girls Aloud-er, Kimberley Walsh.

Captioning the picture, Nicola wrote: ‘Friendship never ends 💞Birthday eve love for Chez last night ♥️

And the snap sent Girls Aloud fans into meltdown, with many begging the band to get back together.

‘OMG PLEASE REUNITE!’ one excited fan posted.

Another commented: ‘Omg, i want GA back plssssss😍’

A third wrote: ‘Girls Aloud Comeback 👍🏼😍❤⭐’

Birthday girl Chez is spending her big day without love Liam due to the former One Direction star being in the US for work.

At the time of writing, Liam had yet to publicly wish his lady love a happy birthday – but he did like a snap she shared herself to mark her b’day.

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl celebrated turning 35 with a gorgeous selfie – and quoted a bit of 50 Cent to boot.

Alongside the stunning snap, Chez wrote: ‘Go shorty it’s my birthday 🙋🏻‍♀️🍰🎁 🎂🎈💃🏻 Thank you so much for all my lovely birthday wishes .. very kind of you ☺😘’

Her party partner-in-crime Nicola later posted another snap of her pal, along with a gushing birthday tribute.

In a lengthy post, Nic wrote: ‘I took this in New York a couple of weeks ago when missy (@cherylofficial) decided to fly out with me to support me at my show.

‘It was the first thing I had done in a v long time and it was just another example of how lovely you are inside.

‘And when people were surprised that you had done something so kind all I had to answer with was that’s who she is.

‘We were all jet lagged here and over trying to take a pic but it’s the only snap I have of us. I know I could throw anything your way and you’d be there trying to figure it out with me.

‘I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy Birthday beautiful ♥️’

Aww, all this birthday love is making us feel emotional!