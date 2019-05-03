Chloe seems to have discovered an unknown ability!

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has taken to Instagram to share a sultry bikini snap with fans.

Posing in a black, jewel embellished two piece the MTV cast member can be seen standing on a poolside and show casing her curvaceous figure.

As she relaxed on a spa day, sporting a natural no-make up look, the fresh faced reality beauty penned: ‘Life isn’t perfect, but your bikinis can be❤️ spa day.’

Fans were quick to shower Chloe, 23, with compliments on the smouldering snapshot, with one penning: ‘U look so lush 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ and another added: ‘Stunning Hun , you should be proud you look amazing and don’t listen to the haters,’ while a third chipped in to say: ‘Omg that bakini is unreal and so are you 😍😍😍😍.’

Meanwhile, the Newcastle native took to her Instagram story to share the moment she discovered a certain hidden talent with her followers.

Recording the selfie video, Chloe can be seen enjoying a car ride while listening to music. Addressing the camera she can be heard saying: ‘So guys, something amazing had just happened. Everyone knows I am tone deaf and can’t sing.

‘But I’ve just been singing Kanye West’s All Falls Down and I just had the most amazing voice… Who wants to listen?’

Chloe can then be seen belting out the chorus to the Kanye track, before asking boyfriend Sam Gowland: ‘Was it good!?’

Unable to contain her excitement at her new found vocal ability, Chloe continued to film her song as she joyfully bobbed along to Madcon’s Beggin’, captioning the hilarious video with: ‘New singer on the street who dis?’

Maybe we’ll see Chlo hitting our screens on The X Factor next!