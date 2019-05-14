Chloe doesn’t look heartbroken to us!

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry has taken to Instagram to show she isn’t wasting any time crying over her recent split from Love Island star Sam Gowland.

The reality pair called time on their 17-month relationship last week when Chloe, 23, shared an emotional message on social media announcing the break up.

It read: ‘It hurts me to say this but me and Sam have gone our separate ways. We are still friends. Things carry on as normal.

Now just days after the heartfelt revelation, Chloe has shared a series of seriously sultry uploads.

Apparently unfazed by the recent separation, the feisty MTV star can be seen writhing around in front of a mirror as she poses in a very revealing, bright pink two-piece.

Zooming in from all angles, the Newcastle native left very little to the imagination and made sure to remind her followers of her recent change in relationship status.

Defiantly captioning the raunchy post, she penned: ‘Life goes on single Pringle 🙊.’

Although some of Chloe’s followers weren’t convinced by the bikini clad video, with one urging her to forget about 23-year-old Sam.

The commenter wrote: ‘What a let down. Your just letting Sam get the better of you. The best revenge is showing him you no longer care or want to make him jealous. It’ll drive him crazy.’

Meanwhile, other fans were more supportive, with another praising: ‘You are doing amazing…. putting on a brave front with things happening in your personal life you are looking amazing 💯🔥.’

Since the break up, the wild telly personality has certainly been keeping busy, having launched her very own beauty salon, CM House Of Aesthetics, last week.

Sharing a photo as she posed in her bright pink work uniform, a pleased looking Chloe wrote: ‘Another day another dolla taking bookings @cm_houseofaesthetics.’