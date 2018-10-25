Phew!

It’s fair to say the past week has been pretty difficult for Chloe Ferry, after she was forced to hit out at the cruel jibes she frequently receives.

Earlier in the week, a series of upsetting messages regarding the online bulling appeared on Chloe’s Instagram story.

Speaking to the camera, the Geordie Shore babe begged followers to ‘stop saying awful things’ about her appearance.

More: Chloe Ferry pleads with followers to stop ‘leaving awful comments’ in heartbreaking video

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The 23-year-old then proceeded to spark further concern – suggesting she’d split from her boyfriend, Sam Gowland, on Twitter.

A source told The Sun that family were worried for the Newcastle native, after Chloe dumped 23-year-old Sam.

‘It was Chloe to initiated the split, but no-one else is involved,’ an insider said.

‘It’s got family and friends worried, because even though they’ve had splits before, this one seems more serious and deep rooted then any of the previous ones.

‘It’s not just a lovers tiff. Everyone, including MTV, is hoping they sort it out as they’ve built lives together,’ they added.

However, Sam has since taken to social media to break his silence – confirming the split allegations are false.

Phew!

In a since deleted Tweet, obtained by Ok!, Sam shared: ‘Can’t believe am actually having to write this but of course me and Chlo dog have not split up.’

Explaining he’d scrapped the messages, he then posted: ‘Been advised to delete my tweets, so like the good lad I am I have.

‘On another note I am allowed to speak this time and to tell you that me and @Chloe_GShore are happier than ever! Always have been always will be.’

Chloe also slammed the allegations, sharing an adorable snap with her man for all three million followers.

Clearing their heads with a dog walk, Chloe confirmed the pair to be ‘stronger than ever’.

Fans have been quick to share their relief that the duo have avoided splitsville, with comments reading messages such as ‘Thank god. Happy for yous’ and ‘My fave couple. Love you’.

People of Instagram, we totally agree.