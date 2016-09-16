Chloe Mortez gushes over Brooklyn Beckham in AWKWARD pre-split interview!

Oh no...

Yikes. Break-ups are hard enough, teen break-ups are even worse but having a teen break-up then having a whole interview written before the actual break-up actually took place being published now? Poor Chloe Mortez takes the cake.

The actress split with Brooklyn Beckham after a three month relationship, and during that time she posed for a cover shoot for Teen Vogue.

And in the latest issue, Chloe was interviewed by her former co-star Julianne Moore, who then asked her questions about her relationship.

She questioned whether she would work with David Beckham‘s eldest son on a photoshoot – remember, he’s an aspiring photographer – she gushed about how much she’d like you.

Chloe Mortez said: ‘I would definitely be more than happy to be shot by him any day. He’s grown up understanding a lot of artistic sides of different industries, from his mom’s to his dad’s to now his own as an artist.’

She then described how she felt being in a long distance relationship and claimed that, because they both had trust for each other.

The 19-year-old said: ‘So getting into a relationship with someone who also has lived some of their life between cities, from LA to New York to London, is easier.

‘We both understand that here will be times when we can’t speak because we are too busy. Some of it is just based on trust.’

Awkwwwaaard. Break-ups are really the worst. At least they’re both getting on with their own work now, with Brooklyn Beckham Pull & Bear modeling campaign. Swings and roundabouts, ayy.