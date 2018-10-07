Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent’s relationship has been far from plain sailing since they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

But after getting back together this summer, the couple seem to be happier than ever. And their close pal, The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims tells us they’re taking things seriously.

‘They seem in a better place,’ says Chloe. ‘It’s been a bumpy road, but I recently met up with Arg and they’re both happy. They might actually take that step now and move in together.’

Although Chloe, 35, is happy to ‘gossip’ with The GC about her romance, she isn’t so keen on taking advice.

Instead, the reality star – who has signed up to find love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating – prefers to make her own ‘mistakes.’

But one mistake she won’t be making on the show (unlike her cousin Joey Essex who appeared on series one and two) is breaking the rules by dating a co-star, as she insists the other celebs, who include Love Island’s Eyal Booker, 23, and Diversity’s Sam Craske, 28, are ‘too young’ for her.

‘Men under 30 are just too young for me,’ she explains.

So what exactly is she looking for?

‘I’m not fussy, I’m just not settling. I’ve watched friends over the years panic, but I’m not in that category of 30-something women, because I have my child.’

But that’s not to say Chloe – who is mum to Maddie, 13 – is against expanding her brood. ‘If I met someone and they didn’t have a child, it’s something I’d consider,’ she reveals. But marriage is not on her radar.

‘Do people still do that? Maybe Gemma and Arg will and I’ll go to that,’ she laughs.

Now, that’s one wedding we’d love to see!

