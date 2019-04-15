It wouldn’t be TOWIE without this sort of drama…

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims looked amazing as she enjoyed a girly dinner date alongside her sister last night, amid rumours her most recent flame Dan Edgar cheated on her.

Essex ladies man Dan Edgar, 28, allegedly got with other women behind 36-year-old Chloe’s back while the pair were giving romance a go.

Chloe was reportedly furious when Love Island star Olivia Attwood joined TOWIE filming, telling her Dan had been with another woman behind her back.

A source told The Sun: ‘Chloe is absolutely mortified – she feels as though everyone wants to tell her “I told you so”.’

‘She was warned not to go near Dan but her feelings for him were too strong to ignore.

‘Olivia filmed scenes for the show last Thursday and told Chloe Dan had got with another girl on the weekend.’

Despite the drama, Chloe stepped out with her younger sister Demi last night to enjoy a girly date night of dinner and cocktails.

Taking to Instagram to document the evening, the Essex sisters can be seen enjoying a feast of Japanese food and passion fruit martinis.

Sharing a video captioned with ‘Pretending she uses chopsticks all the time,’ as Demi tucks into a dish, Chloe can be heard laughing: ‘You’re not even good at chopsticks!’

Later in the evening, the ladies shared some more amusing video evidence of their girly time, posing for the camera and singing along to a series of songs.

Demi even shared a snippet as Chloe began twerking on the edge of her bed, pouting and leaving her sis in hysterics.

In the midst of her heartbreak, fans were sure to leave messages of moral support on her most recent Instagram snap.

One sympathetic fan wrote: ‘You are a beautiful woman Chloe, and you have a beautiful soul, you are strong you are powerful and you have raised a beautiful daughter, there is nothing wrong with you, may you find the love that you so desire and may he be the man that you so need him to be, by your side xx.’

CelebsNow have reached out to Dan and Chloe’s reps for comment.