Chloe and Eyal.... Cheyal?!

Currently hunting for romance on channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker set tongues wagging at the star studded ITV Palooza event last night. Yup, the dating experts might have a lil’ something to say about this…

In fact, the duo looked a little more than just totally platonic co-stars – as TOWIE star Chloe, 35, and Love Islander Eyal, 23, left the ‘do hand in hand!

In the snaps, the reality TV pair hold hands as they laugh to each other, skipping past the awaiting paps without a care in the world.

V. v. interesting stuff…

Does this spell a new reality TV romance? We’ll certainly be watching this space….

As per, Essex babe Chloe looked unreal for the celeb knees up – opting or a suede slate grey strapless gown which boasted a risqué V-shaped cut neckline.

Keeping things glowy, the mother-of-one styled her golden tresses into beachy undone curls which she dressed up with her trademark glam makeup.

Can we hold your hand too, Chlo?!

Love Island’s resident hippy ‘fella Eyal ditched his Islander swimming trunks for the glitzy affair – also scrubbing up very well.

Taking to the red carpet, the model opted for a classic black tux , embroidered with ornate floral velvet detailing, and a crisp white shirt.

Whilst we’re *all* for a Chloe and Eyal romance (a.k.a: Cheyal), Channel 4 bosses might be a little less enthusiastic – as they’re supposed to be dating members of the public as part of the Celebs Go Dating process.

However, it would appear Eyal is causing quite the drama with the celeb ladies already.

In fact, a source recently shared with The Sun that Eyal is quite the ladies man – having caught the eyes of Chloe and her fellow co-star Olivia Attwood.

‘Everyone from Chloe to Olivia think he’s so fit and such a nice guy. He’s the talk of the show – he’s so intense when he speaks to you, it’s hard not to fall for him’, the source said.

We’ll be crossing all fingers and toes for news of a Cheyal romance…