Well, this is awkward...

Let’s face it, Chloe Sims isn’t one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind.

And the TOWIE star has been at it again this week as she’s slammed Love Island’s Amber Davies following rumours she might be joining the ITVBe show.

Amber is reportedly getting cosy with TOWIE star Chris Clark which has sparked speculation that she could soon be mingling with the likes of Gemma Collins and Georgia Kousoulou sometime soon.

But the Love Island winner is actually from North Wales – which has left 35-year-old Chloe seething.

‘I don’t know what is going on between Chris Clark and Amber Davies,’ she wrote in her new! magazine column.

‘But I hope she doesn’t come on TOWIE. She’s definitely not from Essex and I’m fed up of people not from here joining us.’

Although Amber – who won Love Island with ex Kem Cetinay in 2017 – hasn’t actually confirmed her new romance, an insider told The Sun that things are ‘starting to get serious.’

‘Amber and Chris have been dating for a couple of months now and it’s starting to get serious,’ the source said. ‘There’s no denying the chemistry between them and they’re very much each other’s types.

‘For now, they’re really enjoying meeting up when Amber is in London and things are definitely looking promising for them to become official.’

Amber isn’t the only Love Island lady who’s been dating a TOWIE star, as Kady McDermott recently made her debut as Myles Barnett‘s new girlfriend – just a few months after his split from co-star Courtney Green.

Although it looks like Chloe doesn’t mind Kady’s dramatic arrival as much as she comes from Stevenage, a town in Hertfordshire.

Writing in the column, she added: ‘At least Kady is kind of local and you can see they’ve brought her on for the Courtney drama.’

Another day, another drama…