Following his brave live examination on This Morning, Chris Hughes has taken to social media to announce some sad family news.



The 26-year-old has suffered an upsetting blow, having learnt that his brother Ben has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The upsetting diagnosis follows Chris’ own campaign for men to check their private parts – with the former Love Islander getting his balls checked whilst live on national TV.

Taking to Instagram, Chris has now encouraged men to stay familiar with their nether-regions – revealing his appearance on This Morning is the reason Ben even found out about ‘a lump’ in his testicle in the first place.



Captioning some childhood snaps of the brothers enjoying each others company, Chris has penned a lengthy and very moving message.

‘A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind of prognosis,’ the best-loved TV personality shared. ‘He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right. ‘To which I told him, “Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and get it checked tomorrow with the doctor”,’ Chris shared.

Continuing, Chris then added that he is heartbroken at the news received – urging fans to continue checking regularly.

‘That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need to realise this and check themselves regularly.’



As expected, Chris and brother Ben have been inundated with countless messages from well-wishing fans.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking but incredible that by going on @thismorning to educate men on how to check their testicles, @chrishughes_22 has not only given vital and life saving information to thousands of strangers but to his own brother! Thinking of the Hughes family!,’ one user shared.