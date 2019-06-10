Are we going to be hearing the sound of wedding bells soon?

They’ve only been dating since the start of the year after reportedly sliding into each other’s DMs.

But that hasn’t stopped Love Island star Chris Hughes already hinting he’s ready to propose to girlfriend Jesy Nelson.

With the Little Mix ladies all enjoying a short break before returning with brand new music, the good looking pair have been busy globe trotting together.

And while recently opening up about his future ambitions, Chris also talked about his love for adventure – and for the singer.

He told the Racing Post: ‘I want to continue to develop my presenting skills, as I really enjoy television presenting and I want to do a lot more of it as my career progresses.

‘I also want to get married. That’s something I’m looking forward to doing one day.’

When asked when he’s at his happiest, the 26-year-old continued: ‘When I’m travelling around, exploring new places, with my other half not having a clue where we’re going. Being lost in a foreign country with my girlfriend makes me feel free and is when I’m at my happiest.’

It comes as the pair sparked engagement rumours after Chris cryptically captioned an Instagram post: ‘Off on holiday, with my best friend Miss JH.’

Jesy, 27, posted the same loved-up snap but simply captioned it, ‘My adventure buddy.’

All the Little Mix girls are indulging in some well-deserved time off ahead of the release of their single on June 14th, with Perrie Edwards currently living it up in Ibiza and Leigh-Anne Pinnock holidaying in Mykonos with pals.

Meanwhile, speaking about their upcoming new music Jesy recently told the Mirror Online: ‘I think personally it’s our favourite.

‘It’s summery and feel good and very cool and we just love it. It just makes us want to dance.’