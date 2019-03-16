Love Island ’s Chris Hughes on his new relationship

Dating a member of one of the world’s biggest girlbands could be a lot of pressure for some people, but dating Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has made former Love Island star Chris Hughes the ‘happiest he’s ever been,’ he’s exclusively revealed to Now.

The couple have been the talk of the town after a number of PDA-filled dates, from a kebab shop in south London to their latest outing, where they dressed up as prisoners in London bar Alcotraz, documenting the night on their Instagram Stories.

While speaking to Now about his new #PawsForThought campaign for Pet Anxiety month, Chris, 26, admitted that he and Jesy, 27, are officially together, telling us, ‘Everything is great.’

Things are clearly getting serious, as the reality star has already met the singer’s dogs, Reggie and Oscar, and clearly has a soft spot for them, gushing over how ‘very lovely’ they are.

Chris is also ‘buzzing’ for his eight dogs (yes, eight!) to meet Jesy’s pooches, saying they would ‘definitely’ all get on.

But although the couple’s relationship is one of the most talked about in celebland right now, Chris insists that he and Jesy are, well, just like us.

‘We live very normal lives away from work,’ he reveals. ‘We’re normal people and like doing everyday things.’

While Chris, who was brought up on a farm in Gloucestershire, is worlds apart from pop princess Jesy, who tours all over the globe, the two have still been able to find a shared connection.

‘The beauty of the relationship is we get on so well, and enjoy so many of the same things,’ he says.

They’re just too cute!

Chris is supporting Ceva Animal Health for the first-ever Pet Anxiety Month #PawsForThought. Visit petanxiety.co.uk for information