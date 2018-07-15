Oh the dramz

Love Island has had it’s fair share of dramatic new arrivals already this year. Something our fave Jack Fincham knows a bit about considering his ex Ellie Jones unexpectedly strutted into Casa Amor just two weeks ago…

And it looks like those pesky bosses over at ITV2 are ready to stir things up again as a brand new bombshell is reportedly about to make her way through those villa doors.

But while we all know she’s bound to be drop-dead gorgeous – because this is Love Island and it’s basically the main requirement – she also might look a little familiar to one of our former Islanders.

Yup, look away Chris Hughes, because apparently the latest recruit is Stephanie Lam – who’s reportedly been seeing last year’s second place star on and off for the past six months. Erm… awkward!

According the The Sun, Stephanie has been dating 25-year-old Chris since he split with Love Island co-star Olivia Attwood, but she’s leaving that behind for a chance to find the man of her dreams – and get a really good sun tan obviously.

A source told the publication: ‘Chris and Stephanie have been dating on and off for six months.

‘But this was an opportunity too good for her to miss out on so she’s gone for it.’

It’s thought that Stephanie has also quit her job and is now in hiding after flying out to Majorca earlier this week.

And despite all the couples in the villa basically being married off right now, it looks like that won’t be a problem for this brunette beauty.

‘It’s going to be hard for Stephanie because everyone seems in settled relationships but that’s sure to change when she walks in’, the source continued.

‘She knows Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown are having a tough time – and Georgia Steel and Sam Bird seem on the edge – so there’s two heads that could be turned.’

And judging by her Instagram page – which is jam packed with smokin’ hot selfies FYI – we’d be surprised if half the boys didn’t totally lose their heads when this lady walks in.