Chris Tarrant: I hope the kids will pop in on Christmas Day

TV presenter says his children are everything

Estranged from wife Ingrid and living in a Surrey flat, Chris Tarrant is hoping that his children won’t ignore him this Christmas.

‘I know my kids are disappointed in me,’ she says, ‘and I’m disappointed in me, too, to be honest. I messed up – big-time,

‘Ingrid has been hurt and publicly, so she is still very, very angry with me.’

Chris, 59, says his seven-year affair is now over.

‘I would say it was coming to a natural end when it all exploded three months ago,’ he tells The Mail On Sunday.

‘I wasn’t the first and I won’t be the last bloke to transgress but, hands up, I’m at fault.

‘The bottom line is I love my children and I love Ingrid. I still do.

‘Ingrid has described me as the love of her life and I don’t think there’s any question that she is the love of mine.’