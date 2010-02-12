Christine Bleakley’s fear: Don’t hurt me Frank

The new WAG is scared her heart will be broken...

Following the John Terry scandal, Christine Bleakley has warned her footballer boyfriend Frank Lampard to behave himself or risk losing her.

The One Show presenter was shocked last week by the revelations about John‘s affair with fellow footballer Wayne Bridge‘s ex, Vanessa Perroncel.

Friends say Christine, 31, is concerned that Frank, 31, could hurt her, considering his less than squeaky-clean past and his close friendship with cheating John.

A pal tells Now: ‘The last thing Christine wants is to get hurt. She’s really into Frank, but is very new to the football world and knows what he’s been like in the past. It worries her.

‘He’s best pals with John Terry and they hang out all the time. After all that’s happened, her biggest concern is being left a laughing stock if Frank were to betray her. She was apprehensive about getting any deeper into the relationship.’

Chelsea star Frank‘s past misdemeanours have been well documented. In 2000 he was caught on film in a sex orgy at a Cyprus hotel with two women and fellow footballers Rio Ferdinand and Kieron Dyer.

A year later, he and John were thrown out of a Heathrow airport bar for drunkenly heckling, stripping and vomiting in front of grieving Americans the day after the 9/11 atrocities.

In 2006 Frank was allegedly caught cheating on then fiancee Elen Rivas with pretty Spanish chauffeur Montserrat ‘Montse’ Lucas in Barcelona. And in 2007 he was snapped leaving a hotel room with a mystery brunette in Las Vegas.

Before meeting Frank – who has two children Luna, four, and Isla, two by ex Elen – last year, Christine was in a three- year relationship with entrepreneur Mark Beirne. That ended a year ago with both sides blaming the other for the split.

Our source says: ‘Christine‘s been hurt in the past and couldn’t bear to go through another messy break-up.’

