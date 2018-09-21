Christine Lampard gives birth to baby girl with husband Frank – and reveals her adorable name

This is SO cute

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Christine shared a cute photo of the three of them together in hospital and shared their daughter’s name – Patricia.

‘Let us introduce you to our little girl,’ she wrote.

‘Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love.’

Frank also shared the picture to his Instagram account.

The couple have named their daughter after Frank’s late mum, who sadly passed away in 2008.

Christine, 39, announced she was expecting in May, when she was 21 weeks gone.

Revealing her reason for waiting until the halfway mark to announce she was pregnant, she said: ‘In that classic kind of anxious, nervous, superstitious way it was like, ‘lets get the big scan done and then you can open up and start to tell people.’

‘Because I’ve been really nervous.’

She wasn’t confident about conceiving, either.

She admitted: ‘I wasn’t at all [confident about conceiving].

‘I think sometimes that can consume you too much, it was kind of a, ‘let’s see what happens. I’m clearly not 18 any more!’

The TV presenter also recently admitted her worries over breastfeeding.

‘Of course you want to, to the best of your ability’, she said.

‘But some women really struggle. The baby needs to be fed. I am in the middle, where I will need to do what I need to do.’

But Christine has had plenty of practice, as Frank already has two daughters, Luna and Isla, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine said: ‘I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 now so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers around the corner.

‘That is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me, so I’ll take it day by day really, like every other mum.’

Congratulations!

