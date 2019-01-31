Hot damn!

Christine McGuinness isn’t shy about showing off her body – and with a figure like hers, why should she be?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star looked sensational in some sneak peek snaps from a photoshoot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, which she shared on her Instagram story today.

Writhing around on a bed in a red lacy one-piece, the wife of Paddy McGuinness perfectly showed off her ample cleavage and pert derriere as she gazed seductively into the camera.

With a full face of make-up and her hair perfectly styled, the mum-of-three teased fans further with a snap of herself sitting on the edge of a bathtub, offering her followers the chance to win a holiday.

It seems her one stone weight gain has done wonders for her confidence after a troublesome 2018, which saw her marriage to Paddy put under strain.

She later revealed on Loose Women: ‘I’ve got no regrets. It’s been really difficult recently but in a positive way, it has made me realise I want to spend more time with him, to try and do more things together.’

Taking to her Instagram account at the end of last year, Christine revealed that she finally feels ‘happy, healthy and strong’ after putting on some weight.

Sharing a side-by-side snap of the difference in her figure, Christine captioned it: ‘I’ve gained over 1 stone and feel much better for it!

‘I started 2018 feeling very weak, broken and worthless.. I’m leaving 2018 feeling happy, healthy and strong.

‘Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to get back up and realise how strong you are. Everyone has good and bad times in life, focus on the good. Remember things do change so never make a permanent decision on temporary feelings.’

She added: ‘Create your own happiness. Build yourself and your future. . “Be strong when you are weak, brave when you are scared and humble when you are victorious”

‘Believe in yourself always’.