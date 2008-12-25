Christopher Biggins: Kerry Katona is a damaged girl

Form King of the Jungle feels sorry for reality show star

Christopher Biggins has offered his support to Kerry Katona.

The actor – who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year – got friendly with the TV star when they were filming Iceland adverts.

But he thinks she needs help to deal with her problems.

‘I worked with Kerry Katona but she was fantastic,’ Biggins, 59, tells Metro.

‘I feel sorry for her, she’s obviously a damaged girl.’

Kerry, 28, who is the face of the food giant, had a troubled childhood and has admitted a life-long struggle with booze.

Alison Adey

