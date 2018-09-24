The Rooneys look over the moon to have met this singer.

Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne look so happy as they rub shoulders after bumping in to Ed Sheeran.

The 32-year-old mum-of-four, to Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and Cass, aged seven-months, who she has with husband Wayne, uploaded a snap of them both and son Kai with Ed Sheeran to her Instagram.

She captioned it with simply a camera, a microphone and red heart emoji.

The Rooney’s have recently been adjusting to their new life stateside after Wayne took up a job playing football for DC United over in Washington.

Last week the pair were pictured doing the school run where they looked tired but this week the meet and greet with The Shape of You hitmaker seems to have perked them up.

And fans can’t help but notice the smiley faces.

One wrote: ‘Your boy’s face says it all priceless memories’ another said, ‘Nice family photo,’ and a third recalled: ‘The first time I ever heard about @edsheeran was when @waynerooney shared his album and said he couldn’t stop listening to it @coleen_rooney ‘

And judging by the smile on all their faces the feeling was mutual.

The star-struck meeting comes almost a week after Coleen made her first WAG debut watching husband Wayne play for DC United. she uploaded some snaps of her and the kids watching the match from the stadium terraces.

She captioned the photo, ‘Loved our first game at @dcunited as a family.’

Last week Coleen and Wayne posed together for a loved up snap, which Coleen shared on her social media. And fans were happy to see them reunited in the snap. One fan commented: ‘Lovely to see you both again despite the negative comments a true family lady xx’

Coleen and Wayne have been trying to move on as a family following Wayne’s drink-drive arrest last year and it looks like the pair are now enjoying their time together.