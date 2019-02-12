Coleen Rooney is reportedly planning to leave her husband Wayne on his own this Valentine’s Day, as she jets off on holiday without him.

Their marriage was said to be hanging by a thread after Wayne was caught downing shots with barmaid Vicki Rosiek at The Brown Boxer on Clearwater Beach, Florida, on a ten-hour bar crawl with his DC United teammates.

Wayne and Vicki met a few days earlier at Toucan’s Bar and Grill, where Vicki works. When the pair left The Brown Boxer, the barmaid gave the footballer a lift to The Shipwreck pub, where they allegedly carried on chatting for over two hours.

Now Coleen, 32, is planning to show Wayne, 33, what life would be like without her by spending Valentine’s Day on holiday with their four sons, Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, three, and Cass, who turns one on Friday.

A source told The Sun: ‘She sees no reason to change her plans and disappoint the kids by calling off a holiday because he’s been an idiot again.

‘It might do Wayne good to be alone so he can think about what he puts at risk every time he does something like this.’

Coleen, who met her future husband at secondary school, has been dogged by rumours of Wayne’s partying and infidelity since they married in 2008.

The former Manchester United player was banned from driving when he was caught driving Laura Simpson, 30, home in her car while almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit in 2017, and two months ago, he was charged $25 plus $91 in costs for ‘public swearing/intoxication’ at Dulles airport in Virginia.

The footballer’s ten-hour bender began at the Pier House at 4.20pm, where he watched the SuperBowl with teammates on a 12-day pre-season training break. He reportedly continued drinking with Vicki until 2.30am, after bumping into her at The Brown Boxer.

‘He was just out trying to have a beer and relax,’ Vicki told The Sun. ‘He seemed like he just wanted to chill and not be bothered by everybody.’

After Wayne’s dalliance with Laura Simpson, Coleen spoke out on Facebook and said: ‘It’s my decision. I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do. I’m not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I’m not the type of person to put a show on and say we’re all loved-up….I’m just real.’

However, Coleen is now thought to have considered returning to the UK with the couple’s four boys. Taking the children away over Valentine’s Day could be her chance to show Wayne what life in Washington would be like without his family.

Words by Samantha Simmonds.