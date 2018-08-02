The ultimate WAG

Coleen Rooney shot to fame at just 16-years-old when she started dating her childhood sweetheart and Manchester United’s biggest player, Wayne Rooney.

Going from a normal teenager living a simple life in Liverpool to marrying one of the highest paid footballers in the world the Rooney’s story is the classic rags to riches tale.

The mother-of-four hasn’t been without her fair share of heartache along the way after Wayne’s rumoured infidelities and his more recent drink driving charge.

The pair have come out stronger the other side and Coleen recently announced her and their four boys Kai, eight, Kit, five, Klay, two and baby Cass will be joining Wayne and his new football team in Washington DC.

Before her big move across the pond, we take a look back at her transformation from innocent schoolgirl to glamorous WAG.

Words by Leanne Carr