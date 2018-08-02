The ultimate WAG
Coleen Rooney shot to fame at just 16-years-old when she started dating her childhood sweetheart and Manchester United’s biggest player, Wayne Rooney.
Going from a normal teenager living a simple life in Liverpool to marrying one of the highest paid footballers in the world the Rooney’s story is the classic rags to riches tale.
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
The mother-of-four hasn’t been without her fair share of heartache along the way after Wayne’s rumoured infidelities and his more recent drink driving charge.
The pair have come out stronger the other side and Coleen recently announced her and their four boys Kai, eight, Kit, five, Klay, two and baby Cass will be joining Wayne and his new football team in Washington DC.
More: OMG PICS! Coleen Rooney shares ADORBALE photo of her four ‘beautiful boys’ – and fans love it
Before her big move across the pond, we take a look back at her transformation from innocent schoolgirl to glamorous WAG.
Words by Leanne Carr
Coleen Rooney 2004
Then McLoughlin, the fresh faced girl from Liverpool looked so excited to be joining her beau, footballer Wayne Rooney in Lisbon for the European Championships.
Credit: Mark Large/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2004
Hmmmm we’re not too sure what this look is. Tea cosy? Toilet roll cover?
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2005
She showed off her toned body in this teeny weeny yellow bikini with trademark WAG sunglasses.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2006
Eeeek! This outfit just doesn’t work.
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2006
She looked stunning in the strapless dress, dripping with diamonds, at the Beckham’s pre-world cup party, at their home in Hertfordshire.
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2007
Not just a pretty face. Coleen quickly turned her sights to book deals and endorsements.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2007
Oversized sunglasses? Check. Two-toned hair extensions. Check. Tiny waistline? Check. Coleen was slowly making her way to the top of the WAG chain.
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2007
This outfit was more Worzel Gummidge than footballers wife.
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2008
Coleen launched a modelling competition open to women just like her. The show, ‘Coleen’s Real Women’ was aired on ITV 2.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2008
Real woman Coleen got married in a lavish, celebrity filled wedding at Villa Durazzo, in Santa Margherita, Italy. The couple reportedly got paid £5million for an OK magazine exclusive.
Credit: Olycom SPA/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2009
Coleen proudly showed off her baby bump on holiday in St Tropez.
Credit: MCP/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2010
Coleen looked tired amid allegations her husband Wayne had cheated with several prostitutes.
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2011
Putting the past behind her, she looked glowing at Aintree’s Ladies Day. We love the swept back hair!
Credit: Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/REX/Shutt
Coleen Rooney 2011
She swapped her bodycon dresses for wellies during Glastonbury Festival.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2012
After years of practice, Coleen really is the ultimate WAG.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2012
Even in a more dressed-down-look she still managed to ooze glamour.
Credit: Mark Large/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2013
She showed off her assets AND baby number two in this daring LBD.
Credit: McPix Ltd/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Roney 2014
Trying out a different shade.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2016
After three children she looked better than ever.
Credit: Mark Large/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney 2018
The star looked more grown up and sophisticated during another girls day out at one of her favourite places, Aintree Racecourse.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock