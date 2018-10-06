From gambling losses to acts of adultery, Coleen and Wayne Rooney’s 10-year marriage has been full of ups and downs.

And despite the couple appearing to turn over a new leaf last month as they moved to Washington DC for Wayne’s new football signing, it seems the worst isn’t over, with a psychic predicting more problems for him and Coleen.

Washington-based clairvoyant Mrs Jessica is said to have warned the mum-of-four – to Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and eight-month-old Cass – of ‘trouble in the marriage’ during a recent reading.

‘I read Coleen and she was fantastic,’ reveals the psychic, who claims she has ‘the power to help all life problems’.

She continues, ‘I told her about her career and her love life. I saw it in the readings. I’m very precise in my readings. I saw troubles in the marriage.’

The prediction comes one year after footballer Wayne was caught three times over the limit at the wheel of party girl Laura Simpson’s car.

The striker, 32, was pulled over by the police while driving last September with Laura by his side.

It’s claimed he was giving Laura a lift home after meeting her on a night out in Cheshire.

Nevertheless, Coleen, 32, who was four months pregnant at the time, stuck by her husband.

Speaking in a lengthy statement, she said, ‘I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s never left.

‘A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don’t. I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don’t feel sorry for myself.

Also a few people are probably thinking [I] am stupid for staying in my marriage.’

She added, ‘I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on.’

And since then, the pair have been trying hard to rebuild their relationship.

But despite the couple’s best efforts to put their marriage back on track, their body language was notably frosty when they were pictured recently – with body-language expert Judi James telling us at the time there could be an ‘unhappy road’ ahead for the couple.

She said, ‘Not only do their facial expressions appear utterly grim when they’re not trying to force polite smiles, but their slumped torsos suggest an air of disenchantment.

‘The spatial gap between them makes you really wonder if they’re even enjoying one another’s company Stateside.’So if these recent events are anything to go by, it sounds and looks like the Rooneys could be in store for more drama.

But if there’s one couple who know how to weather a storm, it’s Coleen and Wayne!