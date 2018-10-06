Psychic warns Coleen Rooney there will be more ‘troubles in the marriage’ with husband Wayne

From gambling losses to  acts of adultery, Coleen  and Wayne Rooney’s 10-year marriage has been  full of ups and downs.

And despite the couple appearing to turn over a new leaf last month as they moved  to Washington DC for Wayne’s new football signing, it seems the worst isn’t over, with  a psychic predicting more problems for him and Coleen.

Washington-based clairvoyant Mrs Jessica is said to have warned the mum-of-four – to Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and eight-month-old Cass – of ‘trouble in the marriage’ during  a recent reading.

‘I read Coleen and she was fantastic,’ reveals the psychic, who claims she has ‘the power  to help all life problems’.

She continues, ‘I told her about her career and her love life. I saw it in the readings. I’m very precise in my readings. I saw troubles in the marriage.’

The prediction comes one year after footballer Wayne  was caught three times over the limit at the wheel of party girl Laura Simpson’s car.

The striker, 32, was pulled over  by the police  while driving last September with Laura by his side.

It’s claimed he was giving Laura a lift home after meeting her on a night out in Cheshire.

Nevertheless, Coleen, 32, who was four months pregnant at the time, stuck by her husband.

Speaking in a lengthy statement, she said, ‘I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s  never left.

‘A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don’t.  I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don’t feel sorry  for myself.

Also a few people are probably thinking [I] am stupid for staying in my marriage.’

She added, ‘I am not stupid,  I know my own mind and  it’s something I want to try  and work on.’

And since then, the pair  have been trying hard to  rebuild their relationship.

But despite the couple’s best efforts to put their marriage back on track, their body language was notably frosty when they were pictured recently – with body-language expert Judi James telling us at the time there  could be an ‘unhappy road’  ahead for the couple.

She said, ‘Not only do their facial expressions appear utterly grim when they’re not trying  to force polite smiles, but their slumped torsos suggest an air  of disenchantment.

‘The spatial gap between them makes you really wonder  if they’re even enjoying one another’s company Stateside.’So if these recent events are anything to go by, it sounds and looks like the Rooneys could  be in store for more drama.

But if there’s one couple who know how to weather a storm, it’s Coleen and Wayne!