CONFIRMED: Strictly Come Dancing’s new judge announced – and it could make for VERY awkward viewing

It looks like the new judge has ALREADY fallen foul to the Strictly curse...

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting and guessing and waiting a bit more, the new Strictly Come Dancing judge has FINALLY been announced.

And much like the GBBO news earlier this year… we didn’t see it coming.

After Head Judge, Len Goodman Fox-Trotted off the dance floor last year, it’s now been revealed that international ballroom champion, Shirley Ballas will be replacing him.

Nicknamed the Queen of Latin, the 56-year-old is VERY highly regarded in the world of ballroom and if you watch Dancing with the Stars, you might recognise her as the mum of pro champion Mark Ballas – so dancing is definitely in the genes.

I am so excited to announce that I will be joining the judging panel on @BBCStrictly. #Strictly is so loved by the British public, I have always been a massive fan. I can't wait! A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas) on May 9, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

However, things could be about to get seriously awkward when the star joins fellow judges – Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli – as it turns out there’s one women who’s less than impressed with the Beeb’s latest recruit.

According to new! magazine, professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff is ‘horrified’ by the appointment of the new judge for a very good reason – as back in 2003, Shirley’s husband Corky left her for Kristina.

SO, Corky and Shirley got married in 1985 but when young dancing protégée, Kristina hired him as her dance teacher in the early noughties, Corky reportedly left his wife of over 25 years to start a romance with the Strictly star.

Although it’s thought that Kristina, 39, and Corky only ended up dating for a few years, it led to Shirley and her former hubby’s divorce which was finalised in 2007.

And following the uncomfortable love triangle, an insider told the publication Kristina is worried that Shirley’s rise to fame on UK telly could lead to her name being ‘dragged through the mud again’.

Especially considering the former CBB star has also been linked with the breakdown of her current boyfriend Ben Cohen‘s former relationship, who split with his wife after meeting Kristina on the BBC show.

The insider continued that new mum, Kristina is desperate to shake off her image as a ‘man-eater’ and thinks that the show’s new judge could even harm her chances of a career in the US. Eeek!

But despite the potentially awkward viewing, Mersey-side born Shirley doesn’t seem too bothered as she recently said: ‘I am so excited and over the moon to have been given this wonderful opportunity.’

‘I can’t wait to get in to the ballroom and be part of the incredible and respected judging panel. Strictly is so loved by the British public, I have always been a massive fan. I just can’t wait!’

We can’t wait either…