Conor Maynard: I dated girl from my video

The singer went out with video girl on New Year's Eve
Conor Maynard fans take note – if you want to date him, the best way is to get a part in one of his videos.
‘I had a date on new year’s funny enough, when I performed in New York,’ he says.
‘She’s an American lady. People will have maybe seen her in one of my music videos but I can’t really say which one.
‘It was fun, it was really cool.’
But if you are looking for a serious relationship with Conor, 20, then be warned – he only wants a fling.
‘I definitely meet people where I feel like going out on a date or something but nothing serious,’ he tells The Metro.
SEE PICTURES Conor Maynard and Ella Henderson at The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 premiere
SEE PICTURES Conor Maynard parties in the Virgin Media Louder Lounge at V Festival 2012
SEE PICTURES Conor Maynard wows fans at BT London Live concert