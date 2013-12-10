Ooh! Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson share first kiss on 50 Shades Of Grey set

The pair get close as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have indulged in their first kiss on the set of Fifty Shades Of Grey.

But the actors’ smooch wasn’t a passionate affair – Dakota, 24, was snapped giving Irish actor Jamie, 31, just a tender peck on the cheek.

Jamie – who’s playing disturbed billionaire Christian Grey in the flick – hardly appeared to register Dakota‘s advances.

He stood looking into the distance as Dakota‘s innocent alter ego Anastasia Steele leaned in.

Jamie and Dakota started shooting the much-anticipated film with director Sam Taylor-Wood earlier this month in Vancouver, Canada.

Other confirmed cast members include Rita Ora – who’ll star as Christian‘s sister Mia – and Eloise Mumford as Anastasia‘s roommate Kate Kavanagh.

Despite their first kiss being rather tame, Jamie and Dakota are set to get far kinkier when the movie explores bondage and sadism.

Anna Duff