Alex Reid: Move over, Jamie Oliver – let’s get school dinners sorted

Cage fighter Alex Reid meets MPs for lunch

Alex Reid fancies a job in politics after spending the day in Parliament.

The cage fighter, who’s expecting his first child with fiancée Chantelle Houghton, 28, was clearly excited about the occasion as he got dressed up and headed to Westminster.

‘So Mr Cameron, wot do u think about…..? Just about to sit in the House of Commons PM question time. Must keep quiet must keep quiet,’ Tweeted Alex, 36.

Alex later went out to eat with two local MPs to discuss the standard of school dinners in the UK.

‘Fantastic lunch meeting with @sharongodgsonMP @robertawMP let’s get this country sorted!’ Tweeted Alex, 36.

‘Move over Jamie Oliver, let’s get school dinners in this country sorted. Not that Jamie’s not a top guy with a top idea!’

Alex then Re-Tweeted a number of his followers’ messages suggesting he run for councillor – and he’s not the first celebrity to show an interest in politics.

Peter Andre, 38, this week revealed he thinks he’d make a good politician, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 64, served as Governor of California and US comedienne Roseanne Barr, 59, is running for President.

