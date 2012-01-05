BABY JOY! Peaches Geldof pregnant with first child

Sir Bob's daughter is expecting

Peaches Geldof and fiancé Thomas Cohen are to become parents for the first time.

The couple, who became engaged in December after a year of dating, are excited about starting a family.

‘Peaches Geldof and her fiancé Thomas Cohen are delighted to announce that Peaches is pregnant with their first child,’ says her spokeswoman.

‘Peaches is utterly thrilled and they have the full support of both of their families who are equally excited for the baby’s arrival.’

The news comes just weeks after S.C.U.M lead vocalist Tom treated Peaches to a different kind of baby for Christmas.

‘My new puppy Parper, @tomfromscum bought him for us for xmas. The sweetest pup ive EVER seen. I love Tom so much x,’ Peaches, 22, Tweeted.

Socialite Peaches, daughter of Boomtown Rats star Bob Geldof, married musician Max Drummey just 1 month after they met in 2008 – but they divorced 6 months later.

Esme Riley



