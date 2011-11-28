BABY JOY! Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden welcome little girl

Celia Walden gives birth at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden are celebrating the arrival of their first child together.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge, who has 3 sons from a previous marriage, confirmed the happy news on Twitter.

‘It’s true. I’ve become a dad for the 4th time, to a baby girl called Elise. She’s absurdly beautiful, and utterly adorable,’ Piers Tweeted on Friday.

Piers and novelist Celia, 34 – daughter of former Conservative MP George Walden – married in Oxfordshire last June after meeting on a photo shoot.

Alan Sugar, who regularly winds up Piers on Twitter, took the opportunity to poke fun at the 46-year-old dad.

@piersmorgan congratulations . The poor young girl does not know what she is in for with you as a father ! I will have to council her,’ Tweeted Alan, 64.

Piers is also dad to Spencer, 18, Stanley, 14, and Albert (Bertie), 11.

Esme Riley