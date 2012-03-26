Caroline Flack: It was tough dating Harry Styles, I learned a very difficult lesson

Caroline found that everyone had an opinion about her relationship

Caroline Flack has spoken out about her relationship with One Direction star Harry Styles for the first time.

Caroline, 32, says she struggled with being labelled a cougar during her 3-month hook-up with Harry, who at 18 is 14 years younger than her.

‘Everyone had an opinion on me and Harry, which was the hardest thing,’ says Caroline.

‘I suppose they’re entitled to their opinions but it was really tough.

‘I learned the hard way. I learned a very difficult lesson but I suppose looking forward it isn’t a bad lesson to learn, is it?’

Caroline received death threats on Twitter from jealous 1D fans before she and Harry split in January.

The Xtra Factor host says she’d prefer to keep her next relationship out of the limelight.

‘In future the easiest thing is that I keep it to myself,’ Caroline tells The People.

‘I can’t believe how much attention there was on me.

‘I’ve been in Africa for a month with friends and it has been incredible to get away. We were helping people in the villages so it was a great experience.’

