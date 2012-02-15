Caroline Flack: My relationship with Harry Styles is over – leave it now

Caroline Flack isn't feeling the love on Valentine's Day

Caroline Flack wants everyone to leave her 3-month romance with Harry Styles in the past.

The Xtra Factor host, who split with the One Direction star last month, insists she’s not getting back together with Harry.

‘Note to some people/mags … You are still speculating over something that clearly finished a while ago… Leave it now.. Please,’ Tweets Caroline.

Despite Caroline‘s words, it seems Harry, 18, is still keen on his 32-year-old ex.

Now’s learnt that he’s told Caroline he still loves her and has vowed not to hook up with any other girls.

Plus it seems Harry‘s feeling a little more in the mood for romance than Caroline this Valentine’s Day.

‘Happy Valentines Day!!! We couldn’t do this if it wasn’t for you…and we love you for that. Hope everyone has a lovely day! Oui Oui!! .xx,’ Tweets Harry.

