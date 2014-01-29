Charlotte Crosby: I’m sort of dreading new Geordie Shore – being away from Mitchell Jenkins will be hard

The reality star isn't as excited about heading back to Newcastle as she expected

Charlotte Crosby has mixed feelings about returning to the Geordie Shore house.

The 23-year-old isn’t sure if she’s ready for more crazy nights out in Newcastle with her her co-stars and knows she’ll miss boyfriend Mitchell Jenkins during filming.

‘Holly [Hagan] said last week she’s dreading going back to Geordie Shore and I understand that,’ says Charlotte.

‘I thought I’d be more excited to get back – after all, we’ve been away for so long. But I’m sort of dreading it too because it’s really intense. Being locked away from Mitch for months will be hard.’

Before shooting starts on Geordie Shore‘s eighth series, Charlotte has been busy filming a new reality show for channel TLC.

The brunette’s latest venture saw her jetting to Japan earlier this month, where she had an ‘amazing’ time visiting the sights – but she wasn’t a fan of the local cuisine.

‘I can’t wait to get back and have some home-cooked food and a Nando’s. I’m really craving one. I think it’s because I’m completely starving,’ said Charlotte before heading home.

‘I’m not keen on Japanese food! It’s been the worst part of the trip. They eat a lot of raw fish and I just don’t like it.’

Anna Duff