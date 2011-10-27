Cher Lloyd: I’ve got enough spunk to cope with keyboard warriors with a licence to hate

Cher Lloyd knows her own mind

Cher Lloyd reckons the public have got the wrong impression of her.

The former X Factor star thinks her strength of mind is often seen as being bolshy.

‘I’m only a diva in that I stand up for myself,’ says Cher.

‘I’ve always been my own person. People would have a hard job trying to mould me.

‘Even on The X Factor, where they’re picking your songs and outfits…I was quite rebellious.

‘I’d say no, I don’t want to look like that.’

Cher, 18, is hurt by online Twitter abuse by ‘keyboard warriors with a licence to hate’ – but she fights back.

‘I shrug my shoulders and get on with it,’ she tells You Magazine. ‘I’m not dead strong, but I’ve got enough spunk to cope.’

Esme Riley