Did Simon Cowell actually introduce Cheryl Cole and new husband Jean-Bernard?

Simon may have played Cupid

It’s no secret that Simon Cowell‘s a big fan of Cheryl Cole‘s new hubby Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

He Tweeted last week: ‘I still can’t believe my lil buddy Cheryl got married. Had no idea. He is a great guy. Am very happy for them.’

But was it him who played Cupid for the couple in the first place?

JB was certainly mixing in the same circles as Si, 54, back in 2012, when he was snapped with Brazilian businesswoman Ana Paula Junqueira, who was rumoured to be dating Simon at the time.

Hmm…

Either way, JB seems to have impressed shrewd businessman Simon Cowell,



who’s said to be planning to go into business with him.

He’s been a



constant fixture backstage at The X Factor auditions, reportedly tapping



away on his laptop while Cheryl films.

