BABY JOY! Coleen Rooney pregnant with her and Wayne Rooney’s second child

The footballer and his wife are celebrating

Coleen Rooney has announced that she and husband Wayne are expecting their second child together.

The couple revealed their big news to fans on Twitter yesterday.

‘A few people guessed, so news is out ha!! Me wayne and Kai are thrilled that we are expecting a new addition to our family around May time x,’ Tweeted Coleen, 26.

‘Its still only early but bursting with excitement! Also wanted the news to come from us, before anyone else.’

Coleen and footballer Wayne, 26, began dating as teenagers and married in the Italian town of Portofino in 2008.

They welcomed their son Kai in November 2009.

Anna Duff




