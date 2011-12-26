Christine Bleakley tells Elen Rivas not to slag off Frank Lampard at Christmas on Twitter

Christine doesn't think it appropriate to have family dispute in public

Christine Bleakley won’t let fiancé

Frank Lampard‘s ex Elen Rivas make unsubstantiated claims about her man on Twitter.

Frank, 33, has two daughters with the Spanish model who Tweeted on Christmas Eve: ‘Sad a father would stop his children from speaking to their mother over Christmas.’

Elen is spending Christmas in India on a ‘spiritual’ journey and Christine told

her 80,000 followers: ‘I’d happily put the record straight but really

don’t think twitter is a place to do it when children are involved.‘

The TV presenter, 32, got to spend Christmas Day with Frank before he headed to a hotel with his Chelsea team-mates ahead of a Boxing Day match with Fulham.

‘He is a great man with a lot of integrity and an inner strength few of us possess,’ she said told Weekend recently.

Elen and Frank were together for seven years and had Luna, 6, and Isla, 4, before splitting in November 2008 and have joint custody of the children.

