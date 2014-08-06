Danielle Peazer: I just had some serious girl talk with babe Michelle Keegan – she’s so hot

Danielle and Michelle have struck up a friendship

Danielle Peazer has clearly hit it off with actress Michelle Keegan.

The dancer, 26, supported ex-Coronation Street star Michelle, 27, at the launch of her Lipsy line last month and revealed yesterday that they’d hung out again.

‘Just had some serious girl talk with @michkeegan #whatababe #shessohotitsnotfair,’ Tweeted Danielle.

Michelle replied: ‘lovely seeing u again today babe… Great lil catch up!! hopefully see u very soon! Mwahhhhh! xxx.’

Danielle – who used to date One Direction‘s Liam Payne – had a very busy day as she also managed to squeeze in a shoot with Claire’s.

The pretty brunette shared a snap of herself modelling a sexy leather glove before heading to London restaurant Duck And Waffle with the team for dinner.

Fans think it’s pretty cool that Danielle is pals with Mark Wright‘s stunning fiancée Michelle.

‘Mich is such a babe,’ Tweeted one.

Another wrote: ‘you hot too though dani! Too babes together xx.’

Anna Duff