Dannii Minogue: Should I end feud with Sharon Osbourne? Why not? Pucker up, Shazza!

Ms Minogue tells Dan Wootton why she's ready to make up with Sharon Osbourne

Dannii Minogue is now happily single’ after her relationship with Manchester model Kris Smith ended in April.

She’s focusing on raising her two-year-old toddler Ethan in her homeland of Australia.

That said, she’s never been in such demand in the UK.

After travelling here last week to launch a range of watches through her fashion label Project D, speculation’s rife that she’s being chased to make a dramatic return to The X Factor next year.

‘Anything could happen,’ Dannii tells Now’s Dan Wootton.

‘I’ve been enjoying being in Australia while Ethan’s younger because he’s got his cousins and his whole family around.

‘And I was ill so I had to go home. But now my thyroid is fixed, the appendix is done and I’m back on the road.

‘In the past month, I’ve made two trips here.’

That’s great news. Now let’s talk X Factor. We all want you back and sitting on the judges’ panel with Sharon Osbourne!

‘I was just in the Middle East and all the British expats were coming up to me and saying: “Please go back.” That’s so nice,’ says Dannii, 41.

‘I think Sharon’s quite excited about going back. Do you think it’s time for us to make up?

‘It could be like a romance. An X Factor subplot with a kiss between us, perhaps? Pucker up, Shazza!’

