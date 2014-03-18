‘Amazing’ David Beckham calls sister every day as baby nephew faces second operation in 11 weeks

Little Jenson James has been in hospital since his birth

David Beckham has been keeping a close watch on his baby nephew after he was born very unwell three months ago.

Little Jenson James – who’s the son of David‘s older sister Lynne – has been in intensive care since his arrival on 30 December and is facing his second life-saving operation in 11 weeks.

The newborn was first transferred from Romford’s Queens Hospital to Great Ormond Street in London with breathing difficulties, where he underwent an emergency tracheotomy.

Jenson had been suffering from a high-pitched breath sound called a stridor, which is a symptom of an underlying problem that’s left him with a narrow airway.

Doctors now believe it was caused by gastro-oesophageal reflux disease – preventing him from holding down food – and he could have stomach surgery.

Jenson‘s dad Kevin Briggs says father-of-four David has been incredibly supportive through his and Lynne‘s ordeal.

‘David calls every day and has been amazing,’ Kevin tells The Sun.

‘His mum Sandra is also a godsend. We’re praying for Jenson.’

