David Beckham kisses and cuddles daughter Harper Seven ahead of tonight’s Olympics opening ceremony

David Beckham goes for lunch with wife Victoria and their little girl

David Beckham looked every inch the doting dad as he cuddled baby daughter Harper Seven outside a restaurant in Notting Hill yesterday.

The footballer gave his little girl a kiss after leaving fashionable eatery 202 London, where he dined with wife Victoria.

Harper – who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month – was dressed in an adorable white summer dress with a silver headband and tan sandals.

Victoria, 38, wore a dusty pink frock from her own collection.

The family were enjoying an afternoon out before David, 37, went to meet Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street.

Becks was delivering a letter about child hunger that had been signed by over 50 high profile figures from the sporting and entertainment worlds.

Today, David joined US First Lady Michelle Obama to launch the Let’s Move Get Fit campaign.

He’ll have a ‘small part’ in tonight’s Olympics opening ceremony.

SEE PICTURES David Beckham shocks fans at Westfield Stratford City

SEE PICTURES David Beckham‘s changing hairstyles

SEE PICTURES Victoria and David Beckham: A love story in pictures

Anna Duff

