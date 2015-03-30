That’s a bit rude, Dan Osborne! You’ll never guess what he was doing when Jacqueline Jossa posted this loved-up selfie

Dan just wanted to get the perfect photo!

Blimmin’ ‘eck. Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne DEFINITELY aren’t afraid of a cheeky PDA, are they?!

TOWIE hunk Dan, 23, showed just how loved-up he and his gorgeous girl are when he posted an Instagram selfie of them in a tender clinch yesterday.

The snap saw EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 22, grabbing her man’s neck, stroking his chin and closing her eyes as she leaned in for a smacker.

Dan pouted his lips for Jac‘s kiss but unfortunately had to keep his eyes open to, er, check out how the photo was looking on his phone’s screen.

Romance is very different in the 21st century, isn’t it?

Nevertheless, Dan was clearly pleased with the sweet shot he’d taken and captioned it: ‘Me and my lady @jacjossa last night x ❤️😘.’

He and Jacqueline were even wearing matching outfits! She’d donned a strappy white top while he was dapper in a co-ordinated ribbed jumper.

Dan and Jacqueline – who’s on maternity leave from her ‘Enders role as Lauren Branning – had a rather lovely weekend together.

On Friday, Dan shared a super-cute shot of their one-month-old daughter Ella enjoying a doze, which he captioned: ‘our little angel.’

But he also got to spend time with his son Teddy, one, who he shares with his ex Megan Tomlin. He wrote alongside a picture of the tot playing on a swing: ‘What a beautiful day!! 😊💙.’

Nawww.

On Sunday, Jacqueline and little Ella headed to Loughborough to watch Dan and celebs including Shayne Ward, Stevi Ritchie and Dean Gaffney play in a charity football match.

The game was in aid of a young footie fan named Jack Oldacres, who suffers from rare skin condition Netherton’s Syndrome.

Dan was clearly pleased to have taken part, later re-Tweeting personal trainer Dave Gentry‘s message: ‘Enjoyable celeb football, raising funds for @JackOldacres.’

