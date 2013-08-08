WEDDING JOY? Jennifer Aniston to ‘marry Justin Theroux in surprise ceremony on Saturday’

The couple may become husband and wife at the weekend

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to marry fiancé Justin Theroux at their Bel Air mansion this weekend.

The couple’s pals have come to the conclusion that Jen, 44, has organised a top-secret ceremony disguised as Justin‘s 42nd birthday bash on Saturday.

‘August 10th is Justin‘s birthday, and their nearest and dearest have been invited to a huge “birthday party”,’ says a source.

‘But everyone is convinced they’re planning to exchange vows within the grounds of their new home and for it to be a huge surprise on the day.’

Jen sparked further rumours that she’s getting hitched when she invited her estranged mum Nancy to the do, and both she and Justin are believed to have told their mothers about the wedding.

Flowers are said to have been flown in from around the world and gourmet caterers are set to make food for the guests.

But Jennifer and Justin won’t be able to jet off on honeymoon right away – the ex-Friends star will fly to London on Wednesday to promote new film We’re The Millers.

‘They have gone to extreme lengths to keep it quiet – openly lying to their friends to keep up the ruse,’ the insider tells the Daily Mirror.

‘Apparently it’s going to be a very low-key affair with the possibility of a bigger celebration later on in the year.’

SEE PICTURES Jennifer Aniston dances in sexy underwear to play stripper in new film

SEE PICTURES Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to fiance Justin Theroux at LA awards bash in sexy monochrome dress

SEE PICTURES Jennifer Aniston goes topless for perfume ad

Anna Duff